Speech to Text for Students jump off school bus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shelters near you. new at ten. a huntsville man says he saw a huntsville city schools bus stopped at the corner of pulaski pike and sparkman drive in huntsville... with elementary age kids using the emergency exit in the back to get out... everette young/eyewitnes s "i have never seen nothing like this happen in my life." waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville...and he' s working to find out what happened... the eyewitness i spoke with tells me the bus was stopped right near this part of sparkman drive... just past this busy intersection with pulaski pike... > everette young lives right across the street from where the incident happened... he says he was fixing his lawn mower this afternoon when... everette young/eyewitnes s "i heard children screamin' and then i saw a child open up the back of the bus and then jumped out and then i saw other children jumpin' out of the bus." fearing something was wrong... he crossed the street to make sure they were okay... everette young/eyewitnes s "children were saying something about that they passed their bus stop." he went to talk with the bus driver... but the driver was on the radio... everette young/eyewitnes s "he wouldn't open up the door and so i went to the back and then he came to the back and closed back the emergency door." the entire time... emotions were running high... everette young/eyewitnes s "the children were crying that they had a brother, or sister, somebody still on the bus and they wanted all the children off the bus." that's when police arrived and took over... according to huntsville police... the bus driver said students were being disruptive and distracting... which is why some of the bus stops were missed... right now... no charges have been filed against the driver... but police are still investigating... huntsville city schools told waay 31 they made sure another bus took all the students home and they expect the bus company... apple bus... to find a quick resolution to what happened... and to prevent it from happening again... a spokesman for apple bus told waay 31 they are investigating and will take action once that investigation is complete... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31