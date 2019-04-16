Speech to Text for Tennessee Men's Basketball Coach Discusses His Decision to Stay at UT

nasdaq rose 24 points. it's been one week since tennessee men's basketball coach rick barnes decided to stay in knoxville instead of taking the job at u-c-l-a. today barnes sat down with the media for the first time since his big decision. waay 31 sports anchor lauren cavasinni joins us now to tell us about how the vols coach made his final decision. najahe, coach barnes knew there was no way of dodging questions about him turning down the u-c-l-a position, so he was very candid with the media. barnes admitted, if the bruins had offered to pay his five million dollar buyout from tennessee, he would be sitting in california as the new ucla head coach. but barnes told u-c-l-a no matter what he needed to talk to the vols athletic director phillip fulmer and his team because everyone in knoxville had always been so good to him. barnes shared that his wife, candy, finally just told him she was tired of all this and he needed to make a decision. "it's very emotional. you're torn, you think you're leaving, then you go back and think about all the things you're going to do when they leave, then you think well am i doing it. it's just, the emotions run far and wide. i can tell ya, i didn't come out of my house for two days and i lost over five pounds. if that tells you anything because you don't fell like eating because the whole time you're talking you're doing this, you're doing that, but i have put it back on by the way." now barnes did receive a new deal to stay at tennessee, but he has not signed a new contract yet. last week, jimmy hyams with wnml sports radio tweeted barnes's new contract would be four point 75 million dollars a year, with one hundred thousand dollar raise over five or six years.