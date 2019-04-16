Speech to Text for Community Meeting to be Held in Athens

it was the cell phone video that rocked the city of athens. a large brawl inside athens high school that started when a mom became angry - and ended with four arrests. in about an hour and a half ... a community meeting will be held in athens to bring all sides together. waay-31s alexis scott shows us who organized the event, and what they hope to accomplish. i'm standing right outside the tank beavers gym at the athens boys and girls club. this is where staff is expecting dozens of people to come out and talk through their frustrations. the director of the facility told me he wants young adults and police to understand each other -- especially after last week. duane larue, director of athens boys & girls club "you know right now, we're in a time where it's not lot of respect for authority and i think that's a big part of the problem," duane larue is the director of the boys and girls club of athens. he told me after last week's fight inside athens high school, where an adult and three students were arrested -- he wanted to do something about it. so he talked with athens police and decided to have an open discussion about change in the way people view officers and their actions. duane larue, director of athens boys & girls club "everybody is quick to point the finger and blame others but sometimes you have to take a look in that mirror and i think it starts with us" larue told me many young people don't know how to behave around authority, so they need to be taught. duane larue, director of athens boys & girls club "how would you know they unapproachable if you don't effectively communicate with them?" jarrett collier volunteers at the boys and girls club. he says some students are still hurt by last week's events. jarrett collier, attending tonight's meeting "no matter how many days have passed there's still those images so i do believe that this right here will kind of ease everyone's pain," collier told me he hopes people come out and hear what people on both sides have to say, including police. jarrett collier, attending tonight's meeting "show we can pull it together. i think it can help a lot of people get closure, help a lot of people explain both sides better" at the meeting tonight -- larue told me they will not be discussing specific events from last week. he wants to keep the focus on solutions, to keep that situation from happening again. reporting in athens -- alexis scott waay-31 news. tonight's meeting is at 6 ... the public is invited. we have a crew there, and will bring you updates tonight at 10,