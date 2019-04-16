Speech to Text for Public Safety Telecommunications Week

in giles county, tennessee. it's public safety telecommunications week in limestone county and we're hearing from the everyday heroes who play a major role in emergency situations. waay 31's scottie kay was at the athens-limestone county 9-1-1 center today where she spoke with dispatchers and learned why they do what they do. hose here at the athens-limestone county 9-1-1 center say their job can be tough sometimes, but they say connecting thousands of people with the help they need, makes the job worth it. pkg: adam hall, dispatcher "9-1-1. what's the location of your emergency?" adam hall has been working at the athens-limestone county 9-1-1 center for two years, and says he's learned a lot during his time here. adam hall, dispatcher "the main thing is to always remain calm. we're always that first link in someone's emergency." in just two years at the 9-1-1 center... adam hall, dispatcher "your phone number in case we get disconnected?" hall says he's seen it all, from medical emergencies... adam hall, dispatcher "you get an elderly person whose significant other has passed away and it's really a trying time for them, so it's kind of hard." to crime. adam hall, dispatcher "some of the more scary ones, i guess i would say, would be when a burglar's in the house and you've got a child on the phone." but he says the job never gets old. adam hall, dispatcher "i like serving the public. i really enjoy the satisfaction of helping people in their time of need." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news officials at the 9-1-1 center tell waay 31 they receive more than a hundred calls a day.