New hazardous waste facility opens

new this evening. there is a new, easy way for people in huntsville to throw away hazardous waste that won't hurt the environment. the hazardous waste facility located on a cleaner way off of triana boulevard, just opened its doors to the public. waay31's steven dilsizian got a first hand look at how you can get rid of household items for free. the new hazardous waste facility in huntsville is a drive through... where crews will come to your vehicle and take televisions, old paint, and batteries and get rid of them the right way. take sot: sue gonzales-colin - works close to new facility "we've been throwing it away in trash cans, everything else, its getting all over the community... its messing up the environment." sue gonzales-colin works just over a mile away from the new facility. she says there isn't a place where she can throw away dangerous items. take sot: sue gonzales-colin - works close to new facility "i have paint... they are empty but its still not good you know.. cause i had nowhere else to put it." but now there is a place, solely focused on safely removing hazardous waste. doc holladay is the executive director for the solid waste disposal authority. he says the organization has been running a similar program for awhile now, but having a facility dedicated to safe disposal is a game-changer. take sot: doc holladay - executive director solid waste disposal authority "i think its really important... we reach about 700 residents a month in the current program... i think we'll probably at least double, maybe triple the program doing it up here." employees tell me most of the items they accept contain chemicals that contaminate the environment and even the water. the new facility will safely get rid of toxic household items monday through friday - from 7 am to 5 pm. gonzales - colin says she will be there frequently. take sot: sue gonzales-colin - works close to new facility "cause i have alot of stuff in here that we throw away that's hazardous and stuff like that, and i'd rather it go instead of that dumpster back there, go somewhere they can dispose of it properly." in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news. employees at the new facility will visit discovery middle school this saturday where people can come