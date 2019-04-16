Speech to Text for Local Catholic Students React to Notre Dame Fire

you're taking a live look at at a vigil for notre dame taking place in the streets of paris! today the president of france vowed to rebuild the cathedral and make it "even more beautiful" it was badly damaged on monday after a fire burned for several hours destroying the 850-year-old cathedral's iconic spire. waay31's steven dilsizian joinis us live from st. john paul the second school, where students are devastated by the loss. steven? i had the opportunity to speak with multiple students here at the saint john paul the second catholic school. some tell me they had plenty of conversations about what happened in class. adam gautreaux - sophomore at st. john paul ii "to think about... a beautiful, gorgeous church that had been around forever just burning down in front of everyone's eyes... and there was almost nothing that people around it could do." adam gautreaux has family members who are from france. as he watched a live stream of the historic notre dame cathedral in france burn down on monday, he and everyone around him was left speechless. take sot: sharon wieter - st. john paul ii director of communications "just disbelief... that something like this was occurring its kinda like when the twin towers came down you saw it live and your mind couldn't process what it was seeing." in classes tuesday, students tell me the tragedy was actually a discussion point. take sot: adam gautreaux - sophomore at st. john paul ii "during theology class, we opened up discussion with it just because it was on everybody's mind." some fellow students, like anthony gordillo, shared what they took away from the tragedy. take sot: anthony gordillo - junior at st. john paul ii "strength.... i would say strength... because a church can burn but the people of christ could never burn." similarly, gautreaux tells me they see the good that can come from the destruction. take sot: adam gautreaux - sophomore at st. john paul ii "on the global scale that it could unify catholics and non catholics around the world... through devastation but also through christ and easter coming." at this point in time the school does not have a plan in place at this point in time the school does not have a plan in place with how they will help. but im told don't be surprised if the students spearhead something. in huntsville -- sd-- waay31 news.