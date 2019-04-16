Speech to Text for Strangers helping tornado victims clean up

county, tennessee. we have surveillance video tonight of a tornado that hit colbert county early sunday. the video given to us by carol terry morris. it shows the moments the e- f-one tornado hit the aycock heights subdivision. you can see the violent wind, taking off railing from the morris family deck. the national weather service said this tornado, and another in franklin county had winds of a hundred miles an hour. waay 31's breken terry shows us how strangers are helping people clean up. <look live: i am here in aycock heights and you can see and hear the sound of chainsaws as residents clean up after an ef1 tornado. they're getting help from complete strangers too. hood- nobody asked any questions they were just willing to help. hope hood had large limbs down in her front and back yards from sunday morning's tornado. hood- actually while we were gone to work we had people clear our driveway for us and then yesterday we had other people around in the neighborhood helping. affordable tree service and tree solutions donated their time and equipment to cut up trees that fell around aycock heights.... they helped the hood family too. hood- it makes me want to get choked up. it's such a blessing to live in this neighborhood, we just moved here last year. it's just a blessing. it's a blessing to live in north alabama. hood tells us the miracle is the path the tornado took. the national weather service tells us it went right down the middle of the neighborhood missing peoples' homes by yards. the tornado took down trees, ripped up fences, destroyed sheds, and damaged people's roofs ... but no homes took a direct hit. hood says god had his hand over them. hood- it took me back just a little bit because you knew what that sound was. but to know how close you were to your whole world changing. it humbles you and it puts things in perspective. look live tag: as clean up continues many people in this neighborhood tell me they are now bracing for more bad weather later this week. in colbert co bt waay31 news. > the national weather service says the colbert county tornado was on the ground for about five minutes. the franklin county tornado was on the ground for about 15 minutes and