Huntsville shooting victim's sister speaks out

on apple and android devices. new details... tonight we're hearing from the sister of a young woman who was shot and killed last week in south huntsville. "why? why did you choose to do this? what led up to you making this decision?" sam coyner was only 19-years- old. police said she got tangled up in a deadly drug deal. 18-year-old joseph earls is charged with capital murder... he's in the madison county jail tonight without bond. waay 31's sydney martin has the message conyer's sister wants everyone to know. lexus coyner, victim's sister, "it's just sad that his poor choices end his life..and my sister's life." lexus coyner told me she's left saddened knowing her little sister, sam, won't ever grow up or know her nephew. coyner told me her mom snapped this picture of sam holding him, five days before she was murdered. now she wants her son to grow up learning about the young woman sam was becoming. lexus coyner, victim's sister "she never met a stranger. and whenever she would meet people she knew everything about them in like 5 minutes." coyner said her sister called her less than 20 minutes after she was shot in the middle of hillwood drive, at chicamauga trail. at first she didn't believe what she was hearing. lexus coyner, victim's sister, "i asked her if she was okay? and she didn't think she was. i asked her where she had been shot out and she said her head." huntsville police told us the shooting happened after an attempted drug deal. witnesses told police, sam and her friends drove off. joseph earls followed them. lexus coyner, victim's sister, "i think he wanted to rob her. i don't know if he ever intended on actually hurting her. but regardless if you carry a gun and point a gun at somebody...be prepared for what happens." police say earls fired multiple shots at the car sam was driving. her boyfriend pulled her out of the car and was holding her when police arrived. lexus coyner, victim's sister, "he said the last thing she said before she went unconscious is that she told him that she loved him." now she wants the deadly shooting serves as a wake up call to others.. lexus coyner, victim's sister, "i hope that other people learn from this that simple drug deals could end their life in the same way." and wishes she could see her sister one last time. lexus coyner, victim's sister, "i guess i would just say that i love you. and thank you for showing me how to be nice to to to other people...and to not judge other people. and that i'll try to be more like you in that way." syd, "earls preliminary hearing date has not yet been announced. if convicted of capital murder the 18 year old faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." investigators arrested earls less than 12 hours after the shooting. they haven't made any other arrests.