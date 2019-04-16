Speech to Text for DUI task force switching back to overnight shifts

com under the i-team tab. new this evening! waay 31 has learned huntsville police's d-u-i task force is about to ramp back up. starting next week they'll go back to the overnight shift ..something they were pulled off of at the beginning of the year. police tell us they've seen a dip in alcohol-related arrests in the first four months of this year versus last. in 2018 there were 166 arrests in the first quarter. in 2019 there have been less than one-hundred. waay 31's sydney martin learned why the task force was moved to dayside... and why they're returning to overnight. sgt. michael nelson, dui task force, "their primary function was to monitor the primary arteries coming in and out of huntsville to make sure traffic was functioning like it should." sergeant michael nelson is the d-u-i task force supervisor. he shared with waay 31 because of traffic concerns when cecil ashburn closed in january-- d-u-i task force officers were taken off their overnight shift and started working traffic enforcement from 6 in the morning until about 3 in the afternoon. he spent 8 years as a task force officer before becoming the supervisor last month...and said he's noticed a change in the impaired drivers they were arresting. sgt. michael nelson, dui task force, "we noticed drug impairment or drug related duis increased versus the alcohol dui's. so more people are using drugs and driving during the daytime hours than during the nighttime hours." nelson said they have plenty of grant money that will allow the task force to set up check points..something drivers can expect in may. sgt. michael nelson, dui task force, "we're working overtime. we are working dui checkpoints. we are going to be out there enforcing the laws and making sure people are driving sober." nelson said he didn't' have an exact number on alcohol related fatalities this year..but knows the number was higher than in the first quarter of 2018...something police hope check points will put a stop to. sgt. michael nelson, dui task force, "i believe it's more of drivers making the wrong decision. there are other officers out there who are able to do duis but we don't have a dedicated task force at night working dui's so that may play a small portion in it, but i think it's mainly drivers making poor decisions." syd, "nelson said the task force plans on setting up at least one checkpoint a week starting in may. and the department is hoping to put a stop to drinking and driving. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." huntsville police want to remind drivers that although the d-u-i task force won't be back out on the streets until next week... all officers are trained on