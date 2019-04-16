Speech to Text for Escaped inmate back in custody

new at six... an escaped inmate was re- captured last night - and one man watched it all go down from his living room! the inmate - billy anderson - was caught on church street northeast in decatur last night after he escaped from the decatur work release program yesterday morning. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with a man who says the escaped convict tried to get into his house before he was caught. this is where hugh long says he saw a man he didn't know jump from up here and try to get into his basement door. luckily, the door was locked and he wasn't able to. pkg: hugh long, lives in decatur "let me look up that article that i saw earlier today online on waay. so, i looked it up and said, 'oh wait, hold on. that's the guy!' and my wife and i kind of chuckled nervously, saying 'what just happened?'" that was hugh long's reaction after learning an inmate on the run almost came into his home. hugh long, lives in decatur "he came running across our yard, which is a small fenced yard, so it was kind of surprising." but the inmate didn't stop there. long says he tried to go into his basement. that's when long came outside and confronted him. hugh long, lives in decatur "'why are you on my property?' he sort of got scared and said, 'i need a phone.'" long told him to leave, and just a few seconds later, police pulled up and arrested him. hugh long, lives in decatur "i didn't have to call 9-1-1. they were already here. i was about to call 9-1-1, but they were already here, doing their jobs. they were on it and had been tracking this man for a while." long says he realizes the incident could've been a lot worse. hugh long, lives in decatur "he didn't seem to be violent, but you never know. the truth is, you have to be careful and you have to be safe. we got lucky and i know we did. i'm thankful that nothing bad happened." this is the fourth inmate to escape from the work release program this year, something long says he'd like to see stop. hugh long, lives in decatur "i wish it wasn't happening. i wish these young men didn't feel the need to escape, because all they're doing is adding to their sentence." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news anderson was serving time for burglary convictions out