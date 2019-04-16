Clear

Casey white Sentencing

Criminal sentenced to 75 years

Posted By: Tremaine Davis

new at midday-- a convicted criminal in limestone county will spend a combined 75 years in prison. casey white was sentenced this morning by a limestone county judge after he was found guilty for multiple crimes-- including cruelty to animals, burglary, kidnapping and attempted murder. this all happened in 2015 when white led sheriff's deputies on a high speed police chase that ended in a standoff. in this video-- you can see deputies taking down white --- eventually getting him to surrender. officials say the
