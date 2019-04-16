Speech to Text for Community Meeting

this morning, we have not heard back. happening today-- athens police along with the boys and girls club will try to bridge the gap between the community and police in a public forum. while both parties stop short of saying the forum is due to a recent fight on school grounds-- it was just last week both police, parents and students were involved in a brawl at athens high school. waay 31's casey albritton is live at athens police department with a look at tonight's meeting. casey? alyssa, will... it's important to note the boys and girls club of athens released a statement saying tonight's forum with athens police will not include any discussion on racism, police brutality, unfair treatment or specifics related to recent events-- but rather it will focus on solutions for the future of the community. now-- this meeting is happening less than a week after a fight broke out at athens high school involving students, a parent and athens police. school officials say last wednesday's fight broke out after a parent was caught trespassing on school property. officials say the parent started a 'black lives matter' chant-- that's when police responded and found that parent. cell phone video shows that fight between students and police. after it was all said and done-- the parent, two 18 year-olds and a juvenile were arrested. the day after, people protested with 'black lives