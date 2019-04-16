Speech to Text for Notre Dame church fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after the fire. happening today -- a huntsville family who witnessed the notre dame cathedral burning will fly back to huntsville tonight. waay 31 caught up with the family where they described to us the harrowing scene as it unfolded in paris. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the huntsville airport with what the family saw. rodneya? will...alyssa...later today the mitchell family will land here at the huntsville international airport-- and are bringing back with them memories of watching an iconic french building burn down. vo take a look at this video on your screen... you can see the fire coming through the roof of the cathedral... mitchell moore -- a huntsville resident -- spoke to waay 31 yesterday and said he was headed to dinner with his family-- when they saw smoke... moore said tourists and locals all lined bridges watching the fire take over the a building- not knowing at that moment it was the historic notre dame cathedral burning. "we were kind of hoping that it wasn't terrorism and wondering whether it was just a regular fire." moore told us he and his family were in paris for a business trip but took some time to sight see while there -- they visited the cathedral just two days before it burned down. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.