Fire Damage to Notre Dame

new information this morning on the notre dame cathedral fire we've learned since our 10 pm newscast. paris firefighters say the fire is fully extinguished this morning. we've also learned-- a national fundraising campaign to restore the cathedral will start today. this is a live look at what's left of the cathedral as president emmanuel macron is promising his country and the world they will rebuild. multiple billionaires from france have already pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to help restore the historic cathedral. here's what we know about the damage so far. according to c-n-n, the roof, constructed of oak wood from the 13th century, was destroyed in the fire. the iconic spire was also burned and collapsed and fell through the roof. however, according to officials, the two towers were spared. new details-- right now experts are assessing the damage of the notre dame cathedral. this is brand new video showing the interior of the church. experts are working to determine if the structure is stable and if the firefighters can go inside to continue their work. one restoration expert says the roof cannot be rebuilt exactly as it was before the fire because of the trees in the area aren't the size used back in the 13th century. they will have to use new technology to rebuild the roof. this morning, there is still no word on what actually caused the fire. but-- paris prosecutors say they are treating the investigation as an accident and not arson. the fire that broke out monday burned for several hours. 400 firefighters worked to control and put out the fire that destroyed part of 850- year-old gothic cathedral. this morning the mayor of paris says first responders formed a human chain to help save priceless relics from the cathedral. in this photo tweeted out-- you can see the priceless "crown of thorns" and the the tunic of saint louis among others were saved. paris' deputy mayor says notre dame's famous organ remains intact