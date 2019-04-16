Rob's April 16th Forecast

Clear
an ambulance from civil protection. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? after a cool start tuesday the tennessee valley will warm to near 80 under sunny skies. you will notice increasing clouds wednesday but afternoon highs will still top out near 80. thursday is still the day to watch with the next cold front appraching the tennessee valley. thunderstorms which may be severe will arrive by the late afternoon into the shoals. severe thunderstorms that could produce damaging winds and some embedded torandoes will work east through the valley through the late night hours. thunderstorm chances come to an once we get closer to midnight thursday night and into friday. other than some showers friday the valley will remain quiet through the rest of the week. midnight thursday night and into friday. other than some showers friday the valley will remain quiet through the rest of the week.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
