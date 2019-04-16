Speech to Text for One cent tax increase approved for new school

new tonight... the guntersville city council approved a one cent sales tax increase! that tax will go into effect july first. waay 31's sarah singleterry went to the council meeting to find out exactly where the money is going ... guntersville city schools parent leamon yarbrough is calling it a small victory ... leamon yarbrough "i wish it would have been a half cent more so that we could have addressed our high school." for months, yarbrough has fought for a one and a half cent sales tax increase he says could have made a big dent in paying for a new high school ...which could cost around $50 million dollars. guntersville city schools superintendent brett stanton said he's thankful for the district's share of the sales tax increase ...but that it won't be enough to fund a new high school ... stanton said they'll have to look at an ad valorem tax in the future to address the gap in funding ... yarbrough agrees ... ly "that's the only option to build a high school. it's not that i'm concerned. it's the only option." city and school leaders discussed the sales tax increase for more than two months before monday's vote ... the sales tax is going from 8 to 9 percent ... and according to guntersville mayor leigh dollar every penny will go toward capital improvements ... leigh dollar "this will allow a source of revenue in the future that no matter what the capital needs that there should be a funding mechanism in place to ensure that whatever need is there is at the time it's met." half a cent will go to the city and the other half immediately going to the schools ... that's a change from the initial proposal that made the school district wait five years to start getting a share of the tax increase ... ld "we had a waiting period because we know they're not ready exactly right now for a new high school. we were going to accelerate our paving plan if that be the case, but in the meantime we found they have other needs in other schools." as far as the city's concerned ... dollar said their big focus is parks and recreation ... ly "i hope that with the parks and recreation they address some of the older ball fields we have along the lake, maybe add a few more ball fields. do some rehab on our gymnasium." parks and recreation director matt bryant told me yarbrough's requests are already on their to-do list ... in addition he said they'd like to add a splash pad at the recreation center ... repair the main recreation center and existing swimming pools ... and add restrooms to city parks ... sarah: mayor dollar told me before they meet may first ... she and the council will visit all the places on the parks and rec department's improvement list to see where repairs and improvements are needed ... in guntersville ss waay 31 news the last time the city of guntersville raised its sales tax was in 2006 when it increased from 7 to 8 percent. in addition to parks and recreation upgrades... the sales tax money will also go towards a new recycling center, a new fire station