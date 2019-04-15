Speech to Text for Dog Shot With Arrow

new at five, a dog is recovering at the athens- limestone shelter tonight, after someone shot him with an arrow! so far, police have not made any arrests waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the shelter with how the dog's recovery is going. scottie? the brave dog, now named "robin hood," had to undergo surgery last week, but is doing surprisingly well tonight. he's been walking around with a bit of a limp, but he's definitely happy to be surrounded by the folks here at the athens- limestone animal shelter. tricia mccurrie, shelter employee "there are days when i go home crying." tricia mccurrie has only been working at the athens- limestone animal shelter for about two months, but says, sadly, she's seen her fair share of animal cruelty. tricia mccurrie, shelter employee "you come back every day because they don't have voices. they can't speak for themselves. and, unfortunately, there are so many cases of abuse out there." but never did mccurrie think she'd see a dog shot with a bow and arrow. tricia mccurrie, shelter employee "absolutely mortified that somebody could treat an animal that way, whether it was running on their property or anything, there's no excuse for it." even though he was seriously injured, robin hood the dog is all smiles and wagging his tail after only a week of recovery. still, many animal lovers are upset to hear he had to undergo surgery at all. madison rolin, animal lover "i would be heartbroken if that was my dog, because i love my dog to death." madison rolin says she can't understand why anyone would want to hurt such a sweet animal. madison rolin, animal lover "dogs should be treated like family. dogs are family. any animal is family." mccurrie says no dog deserves to be treated that way, and she hopes this doesn't happen again. tricia mccurrie, shelter employee "they just want you to love them. that's it." the good news is robin hood is now available for adoption and in need of a loving home. officials tell me, if caught, the person responsible for shooting robin hood would face animal cruelty charges. reporting live in athens, sk, waay 31 news if you know anything about this crime -- here's a look at the agencies you can call. the first one is the phone number for limestone county animal control. the second is