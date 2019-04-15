Speech to Text for Damage To Bert Stinson Road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

scratches from the scary incident. the this evening.. a morgan county road is shutdown indefinitely because portions of it are collapsing! bert stinson road in falkville is eroding at a fast pace and has become too dangerous for drivers. we now know the repair process could take weeks! waay 31's steven dilsizian went to the road today and learned heavy rains caused the damage. right where i'm standing was once part of bert stinson road but continuous heavy rainfall throughout the year caused portions of the road to collapse. gary logan - lives on bert stinson road "nature.... it takes a toll" gary logan opened his door this morning and found construction workers in his front yard. that's because the road he lives on - bert stinson road - is falling apart due to broken culvert pipes underneath the street. logan says rain water would flood the streets with nowhere to go. take sot: gary logan - lives on bert stinson road "but once it got stopped up... the pipe got stopped up... it came over and started eroding this here." morgan county district three commissioner don stisher made the call to close the road on saturday. just hours ago... he told me this project could take a while... take sot: don stisher - district 3 commissioner "according to engineering studies, its gonna be several weeks till we get all the material in place, the culverts ordered" plenty of people will be impacted by the road closure. stisher says emergency services will be forced to find an alternate route to the area... and students in the morgan county school system will have to get to class another way. take sot: don stisher - district 3 commissioner "morgan county schools are effected... this route covers alot of the eva, brewer, school system as well as falkville" i'm told repairs could cost 75 thousand dollars. logan says the money might as well be spent now because... take sot: gary logan - lives on bert stinson road "its just hard to defeat nature." in falkville -- sd -- waay31 news. he told waay 31 this problem isn't just on bert stinson road. he said there are three other locations that