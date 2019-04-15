Speech to Text for Huntsville family witnesses Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris

we have a breaking news update for you tonight as fire crews continue to monitor the fire at the the notre dame cathedral in paris... french president emmanuel macron said france will rebuild notre dame -- and they'll ask for international help to do that. here's what else we've learned in the last hour. minutes ago -- the prosecutor's office ruled out terrorism and arson -- for now. hundreds of firefighters are still on standby. the fire commander said they're much more optimistic than they were just an hour ago... he added that 2/3 of the roof has been ravaged and one firefighter was hurt. fire crews will be on scene all night to try and cool the structure. waay 31's kody fisher talked to a huntsville family in paris right now witnessing this historic tragedy. kody... what has the family told you in the last hour? the moore family tells me people are still lining the streets near the cathedral... this is an image people around the world will remember forever... the 150-year-old spire falling. you watched it happen live right here on abc... throughout the night the moore family has been around the cathedral... this is near pont saint michel... which is a bridge down the street from the cathedral... they describe it as an incredibly somber scene... with people singing... "hundreds and hundreds and hundreds people. all of the traffic that shut off this area. people are getting out and walking." the moores are in paris for business, but took a few days to see the sights. they'll be back in huntsville tomorrow. reporting live in the studio... kody fisher... waay 31 news.