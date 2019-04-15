Speech to Text for 2 People Hospitalized After Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight-- two people are in the hospital after a shooting in north huntsville. we first brought you this story as breaking news on our midday show. since then -- police told us both victims were upgraded to stable condition! investigators aren't releasing their names -- but said they were found outside a home on medaris road-- not too far from blue springs road. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department after working to learn more about the shooting. huntsville police investigators have spent the day trying to figure out where the shooting actually happened... police told us the two people shot aren't cooperating with investigators. brittany binford, victim's sister,"i got to get up there asap. because he called me i guess before he took them to the hospital but i was sleeping." brittany binford told me she woke up and found out her brother and his friend had both been shot. brittany binford, victim's sister,"i didn't know if my brother was dead." huntsville police told us they were called to a home on medaris road-- and found the two men with gun shot wounds. investigators focused on a red car in the front yard for nearly 2 hours during their investigation. huntsville police told us they're confident the two people were shot somewhere else...and drove to the house on medaris road. that's when someone called 9-1-1. binford told us she's relieved her brother is alive. brittany binford, victim's sister, "there are too many mamas losing their kids. forreal man." but police told us neither of the people shot are cooperating. binford shared with waay 31 her brother was also shot about two years ago..and police never made an arrest because he didn't cooperate. brittany binford, victim's sister,"we kept it in the streets. we didn't give no names. no police. no none of that." police haven't said the motive behind monday's shooting..but binford told us she has an idea why it happened. "drug's, i don't know violence and i don't know animosity." investigators are working to track down a person of interest in the case. anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.