Speech to Text for Gas Prices Rising in Alabama

man was shot in the chest. you've probably noticed gas prices inching up in north alabama. some of you are paying two and a half dollars a gallon. we sent waay-31's alexis scott to find out why, and when prices might come down. right now the average price for gas in huntsville is 2.51 a gallon. that's 20-cents higher than a month ago. triple-a told me the summer fuel blend is adding to the price increase. there's also more demand. james hood, frequent driver "3-dollars is way too high, even getting near it is to high," james hood tells me the hike in gas prices is hurting his wallet. but his saving grace is checking price apps like gas buddy to get the best price. james hood, frequent driver "i mean it may not be the best gas, but it'll fill my car up" hood told me he will drive 20 minutes out the way to get the cheapest gas if he needs to. triple-a says apps are a good way to save. the association also said, it doesn't think gas will go above 3- dollars -- and should level out by mid-august but hood told me if it gets any higher -- he's not sure what he'll do james hood, frequent driver "i don't make that much a month, in a week, on a paycheck, it's crazy" one thing he worries about is the people who rely on government support. he said people shouldn't have to worry, just trying to live day to day. james hood, frequent driver "you have these people out here who have cars but they're on fixed income. they can't afford this gas!" triple-a told me it believes gas prices will eventually go back to where they were last year ... about 2 dollars and 20- cents a gallon. reporting in madison -- alexis scott waay-31 news. triple-a also said fires and other problems at u-s refineries are causing higher gas prices in some states. fire disrupted production at a large refinery in houston in march - and at a large facility in los angeles. other plants have