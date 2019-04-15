Speech to Text for Nucor Tubular Expanding

a steel manufacturing company is investing more than 27 million dollars into its lawrence county facility. waay31's steven dilsizian shows us what that means for the community. a multi million dollar expansion is coming here... to the nucor tubular site in trinity - and with it - comes more jobs! take sot: tabitha pace - president/ceo lawrence county industrial board "huntsville has announcements everyday and communities around us have announcements a lot..." but now... its lawrence county that has a big announcement. nucor tubular - one of the biggest steel tubing producers in the country - announced a 27.2 million dollar expansion to its plant at the mallard fox west industrial park in trinity. the money will provide new equipment and create 35 new, high paying jobs. tabitha pace is the president of the lawrence county industrial development board and says this is a great sign of growth. take sot: tabitha pace - president/ceo lawrence county industrial board "anytime there is an announcement like this we are very excited and encouraged by the growth of these companies... that they are happy doing their business here" the expansion will include new production, finishing, processing, and packaging equipment along with the new jobs. sandra dunevant has lived in lawrence county her whole life and says the company is only helping the community. take sot: sandra dunevant - lives in lawrence county "it's great to me to have it here." take sot: sandra dunevant - lives in lawrence county "it makes more tax dollars in our system." the trinity facility is just one of eight plants the company runs across the country, but will soon feature some of the newest equipment. in trinity -- sd -- waay31 news. the new jobs at nucor tubular will be rolled in over the next three years but the equipment is coming