Speech to Text for School employee facing sex charges out of jail

you see him -- call police. new information on a former madison county school teacher who's facing multiple sex charges... tonight -- she's out of jail on bond. 22-year-old lyndsey bates turned herself in on friday after the madison county sheriff's office put out warrants for her arrest. according to bate's facebook page - she started as a inclusion teacher and volleyball coach at madison county high school in august of last year. the sheriff's office said she is related to chief deputy stacy bates by marriage. her facebook page shows he is her father-in-law. waay 31's sydney martin sat down with a prosecutor at the madison county district attorney's office today and learned more about the charges bates is facing. syd, "madison county assistant district attorney tim douthit told me if lyndsey bates is convicted of the crimes..she'll have to register as a sex offender..and could spent up to 20 years in jail." tim douthit, madison county assistant district attorney, "we are seeing it more and more often in the age of social media. it's much easier to blur the lines between what used to be an authority figure versus i'm a student." madison county assistant district attorney tim douthit can't share specific details about the case against former madison county schools employee lyndsey bates. she's currently charged with three counts of distributing obscene material to a student, school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19, and school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. douthit said those charges means they believe she engaged in sexual intercourse, sex acts, and has distributed some form of pornography to at least one student. however she isn't charged with rape...which douthit said means the student was old enough to consent-- but the law in alabama still makes whatever happened illegal since she was a school employee. tim douthit, madison county assistant district attorney,"under the school teacher rules consent is not a defense. even if everything is consensual it's still a crime." the sheriff's office hasn't released how many student's bates is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with....but douthit said as a parent.. he hopes every teacher knows better. tim douthit, madison county assistant district attorney, "children and teenagers are going to do dumb things. i expect your job as a teacher is to try to talk them out of it or at least not become complicit in what they're doing." in madison county sm waay 31 news news. we've requested bates personnel file from the school district--tonigh t we are still waiting to hear back about our