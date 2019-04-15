Speech to Text for No injuries reported after two tornadoes confirmed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's been a quiet day in north alabama after severe weather this weekend! recovery is underway in the shoals after houses, mobile homes, and vehicles were all damaged! thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. the national weather service was in the most impacted areas today -- surveying the damage. waay 31 chief meteorologist kate mckenna joins us from the storm tracker weather center with a breakdown of what we know so far! kate? the national weather service says two ef1 tornadoes touched down in the shoals over the weekend. the first tornado hit near pogo, east of red bay in franklin county. the second hit in tuscumbia in colbert county. the national weather service says both were e-f-1 tornadoes with winds around 100 miles per hour. survey crews also thought there could have been a third tornado in franklin county...after surveying the area, it was determined to be straight-line wind damage waay 31's breken terry spent the day in the shoals. she joins us now to show us the damage in the aycock heights subdivision in colbert county -- one of the hardest hit areas. look live: i am standing on renee drive where the national weather service believes this tornado formed and went through this neighborhood. the tornado ripped up fences, flipped over a camper, and damaged peoples roofs. haynes- it was really scary i've never woken up like that. sharon haynes lives on blake drive where the national weather service says an ef1 tornado with 100 mile per hour winds hit around 1:30 am sunday. haynes- i heard this terrible sound and i knew immediately it was a tornado and i just got off my bed and into the floor. haynes tells us her trampoline is in her neighbor's swimming pool, her shed is gone and she might need a new roof. haynes- my mailbox went through my neighbor's car window and tore it up. the tornado flipped this camper with two people in it on blake drive. they are okay. all of haynes' neighbors have missing fences and damage to their homes too. haynes told us she thought the damage would be worse. haynes- it sounded awful and i thought my house was getting hit. the national weather service says the tornado that hit aycock heights subdivision was on the ground for about five minutes. haynes told us as soon as the tornado ripped through neighbors were out checking on each other. haynes- everyone was outside. i think everyone felt extremely blessed that no one was injured. look live tag: for people who live in aycock heights they tell me the damage could have been worse and they feel like they got lucky. in colbert co bt waay31.