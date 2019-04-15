Speech to Text for Little Girl Rescued from Creek

in north alabama in 2018... we're hearing from the family of a girl who had to be rescued from a creek. the rescue happened sunday behind some apartments on elm street in athens. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with the pre-teen's stepmom about the scary situation. this creek behind me is where 12- year-old zoey slipped and fell on sunday and had to be rescued. i spoke with her stepmom who says she's grateful for how quickly first responders got here and that zoey is doing okay. pkg: stephanie tucker, stepmom "they went to the creek the day before, so they really didn't think anything of it. you know, we had the storms saturday night, and it just wasn't what they expected, i guess." stephanie tucker's stepdaughter zoey was at a friends' house over the weekend when the unexpected happen. stephanie tucker, stepmom "she was standing next to the creek, on a rock, and the rock just fell into the water and she fell into the water with it." zoey drifted about forty yards, but luckily, she was able to grab on to a limb before the current took her any farther. stephanie tucker, stepmom "the only thing she could think of was that she was afraid she wasn't ever going to get to go to school again." zoey's friend immediately called 9-1-1 when she realized what was happening. the athens fire department responded right away and created a human chain to pull zoey out of the water. with just some minor cuts and scratches, zoey was back at school on monday with a story to tell. stephanie tucker, stepmom "she is very much a survivor. i told her that yesterday. not everybody would think to grab onto a limb like she did and hold on, so i was really proud of her for that." tucker says she thinks her stepdaughter learned a lot from the scary experience. stephanie tucker, stepmom "she's kind of walking funny, but i think it was kind of an experience where she got a taste of she's not immortal and she was very touched by that." reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news first responders want to remind you to pay attention to rising waters and swift currents,