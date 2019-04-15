Speech to Text for Man Offering Reward After Cows Found Killed

a cow killer could be on the loose in limestone county! we want to warn you, the images we're about to show you may be disturbing. they were sent to us by a waay 31 viewer. the owner believes someone shot and killed 2 of his cows! wendell powers filed a report with the sheriff's office. investigators said they're looking into it. powers told us people used to hunt on nearby land -- but they were told to stop. he said the cows were worth a total of about 4- thousand dollars -- but they meant more to him than that. you could go out there and just put your arm around them. if you're around them a whole lot, they just become pets." butted to "you get attached to them and all. it hurts your feelings real good." he's offering a 500 dollar reward for any information that could lead to an arrest! if you know anything - he's asking for you to reach out to investigators!