Speech to Text for NWS Surveys Damage in the Shoals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have new images this afternoon of the damage those storms caused. the tornado in colbert county flipped this camper, while two people were inside! they are okay but the camper is destroyed at this home on blake drive. waay31's breken terry joins us live from aycock heights with the clean up efforts, breken? i am here off of blake drive and people are out clearing debris like this that is strone about. i am going to take the camera off the tripod now and walk over to this home. you can see a fence in this pool. there is glass and downed trees in this area. i caught up with one man whose shed was destroyed. she said i think something has scrapped up against the house and wanted me to come out and look at it so i did. when edgar burgess walked out of his aycock heights home he found his shed destroyed sunday morning. burgess- i'm just glad it didn't hit the house. burgess was salvaging what he could on monday, but he was really looking for family photos that somehow ended up in the shed and are now all over his neighborhood. burgess- it's a picture of me back in i was probably eight or nine years old. burgess told us his neighbors have been returning a lot of photos to him and we helped him find some too. burgess- i am grateful, very grateful because thems you can't replace. burgess told me he feels pretty lucky because it could have been worse. many people in this neighborhood have damage to their roofs or fences completely missing. but nothing that can't be repaired. live in colbert co bt waay31. the severe weather is blamed for the deaths of at least 8 people across several states.. in alabama - a jefferson county worker - who was cleaning up storm debris - died when he was hit by a car. in texas - two children were killed when a tree fell on the car they were in - and a woman was killed by flying debris. a 13-year old boy in louisiana drowned in a drainage ditch.. and a second person died when their car was submerged. mississippi reported one storm-related death ... but she said i think something has scrapped up against the house and wanted me to come out and look at it so i did. when edgar burgess walked out of burgess told me he feels pretty lucky because it could have been worse. many people in this neighborhood have damage to their roofs or fences completely missing. but nothing that can't be repaired. live in colbert co bt waay31. the severe weather is blamed for the deaths of at least 8 people across several states.. in alabama - a jefferson county worker - who was cleaning up storm debris - died when he was hit by a car. in texas - two children were killed when a tree fell on the car they were in - and a woman was killed by flying debris. a 13-year old boy in louisiana drowned in a drainage ditch.. and a second person died when their