Speech to Text for LawCall: Child INjuries

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you can send any questions to lawcall@waaytv.com. michael timberlake is here from siniard, timberlake & league. good to have you here tonight. special factors you need to consider if a child is already injured. maybe you're the parent or grandparent. what do you need to know? >> michael timberlake: the child doesn't have the capacity to make a claim on their own behalf. they have to have a representative. typically this is the custodial parent. but if the custodial parent is not in a position to make a claim another person can be the representative. when kids get injured, they don't face the same defenses as other people do. the contributory negligence law in alabama does not apply to children that are under 14. you look and then for children over 14 you look to see, well, is this child have the capacity to understand the danger and the situation that they were facing, and, you know, would a reasonable child have avoided that situation? avoid reasonable chi know, and, youacing, and, you know, would a reasonable child have aided that situation? one of the big things we see a lot -- and, you know, we're talking about recreational activities, are the waivers. pre-releases or, you know, pre-injury releases or waivers. you see them at trampoline parks and white water rafting, paint gun parks, things like this. children cannot -- they don't have the authority to sign these. so the question we get often is, well, what happens when a parent signs those? and then a child gets injured. well, in alabama, those releases are not valid. if a parent signs on behalf of a minor, the minor couldn't have the authority to do it, or it would be void, so the parents don't have the authority to do it. a lot of these businesses get people to sign them to try to deter some type of action, but if someone is injured at one of these places you need to talk to an attorney because these releases are not valid under alabama law. >> sharon doviet: very interesting. people are signing things