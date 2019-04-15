Speech to Text for Decatur escaped inmate

new at midday - right now authorities in decatur are looking for an inmate who left from the north alabama community based facility in decatur. billy anderson the third left from the facility just before 7-30 sunday morning. he was serving an 18 month sentence on a burgulary charge. if you see him call authorities immediately.