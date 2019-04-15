Speech to Text for Huntsville morning Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin with breaking news at midday - right now police are on the scene of a shooting in north huntsville. it happened at 24 hundred medaris road. right now- police say they are looking for the person responsible... waay 31s sydney martin joins us live from the scene. sydney tell us what you know about the shooting??