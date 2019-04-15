Speech to Text for Homeowners Assessing Tornado Damage in Colbert County

tonight at ten ... we're getting damage reports from colbert county where the national weather service confirmed a tornado went through the southern part of the county ... waay 31's sarah singleterry spent the day in colbert county visiting communities with reports of trees and even structures damaged ... sarah: i'm in colbert county and you can see it is dark out here! i've spent the day in very rural areas with not a lot of lighting ... so it's hard for me to see and show you any reported damage out here ... i've been to the aycock ... spring valley ... and crooked oak communties ... there are reports of sheds being blown over in aycock ... and the national weather service reported a tornado passed through crooked oak ... i talked with one man who lives near crooked oak who described exactly what he heard overnight ... tommy miller "banging lightening. you could get out on my deck and see the lightening and thunderstorms coming through. it would light the trees up and then all of a sudden it got calm and i know what was happening then." miller said he thinks the tornado passed right over his house ... the national weather service is expected be back in crooked oak monday to further survey the area ... in colbert county ss waay 31 news