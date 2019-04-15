Speech to Text for Guntersville sales tax increase

contact the morgan county sheriff's office. happening today -- gunterville's city council will begin discussions to come up with a solution to pay for a new high school in the city. city leaders originally thought the school would cost 20-million-dollars -- but architects and contractors said it would cost 50-million- dollars. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in guntersville with reaction from parents on the 30-million-dollar increase. will...alyssa-- i'm here at the current high school where students were hoping to see a new building in their future. this morning-- parents are conflicted on how city leaders say they plan to make up the difference. right now the plan is a tax hike...some parents agree with it...others not so much. vo the parents all agree the current school -- which was built in 1971 -- is in need of major upgrades. when they found out a new school would be built they were happy -- but now that it's going to cost an extra 30- million-dollars -- and likely cause their taxes to increase -- they're wondering if there are other solutions. city leaders had proposed a one percent tax increase that would give half the funds to the city and half the funds to the school in five years. now they're proposing to give the funds to the school much sooner instead of waiting five years due to the increase. one parent told us he's seen the nice schools in other cities and wants the same for his kids....but he just doesn't agree with increasing taxes. "i don't like taxes...i've paid taxes all my life" there is also a group of parents advocating for the sales tax to be increased to nine point five percent to help pay for the school. today's city council meeting will happen at 6 tonight-- we'll let you know what happens on the waay 31 news at 10. live in guntersville, rr, waay 31