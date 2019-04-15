Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. happening today guntersville city council will discuss a potential sales tax increase to help pay for a new high school. vo the council had proposed a one percent increase that would give half of the funds to the city and half to the school in five years. but now that the school will cost 30- million-dollars more than originally estimated the council is considering another tax hike to make up the difference. waay 31 will have an update on their meeting on our 10 o'clock news. alyssa... happening now -- authorities are asking for your help in the search for a missing teen. the center for search & investigation for missing children says madison toles of hartselle was last seen on april 8th. she's considered missing and endangered. if you have any information --contact authorities. happening today-- it's your chance to join the madison police department. they are looking for people who are ready to serve the community. the department will hold a hiring and recruiting open house today at madison city hall. it will take place from 6:00 to 7 tonight. happening today--- first responders in the shoals will learn to better handle hazardous materials at a special training session.. florence fire & rescue and muscle shoals fire department will undergo hands-on training drills. it will be hosted by the alabama national guard's 46th weapons of mass destruction civil support unit. happening today-- it's the last day to turn in your tax returns for 20-18. if you're unable to get everything in order before midnight tonight-- you'll need to file an extension. that