Coach Danny Petty Celebrates Retirement

of the playoffs coach danny petty has been a coach for 46 years all over north alabama and even in tennessee. after over 700 wins in his career, he's decided it's time to retire and enjoy time with his family. friends, family, current and former players all came to james clemens earlier today to honor coach petty, and to celebrate his accomplishment s has a coach. petty was the first boys basketball coach in alabama to win state championships at three different schools: j.o. johnson in 1987, madison academy in 2006 and bob jones in 2010. the lee high school grad coached at seven different schools throughout his career and was named coach of the year numerous times. he was also inducted into the alabama state high school hall of fame in 2012 and into the huntsville- madison county athletic hall of fame before that in 1997. now, even though he's retiring, that doesn't mean he's staying away from the game. "oh yeah, well i'm going to come and watch and whatever. maybe scout for some people, but i'm still playing, too. the senior national games are in albuquerque this summer, so i'm going to be going to that. you know, still trying to play, get in a little better shape now, now that i have some more time. go over to uah and watch college. you know i got garrett hicks signed with alabama a&m gonna go over and watch him play, so a lot of basketball." now maybe this retirement will stick because the first two didn't. the first time he retired was in 1997 so he could go coach in tennessee, and then he tried again in 2012 after a six year stint at bob jones, but that only lasted 105 days before going back to bob jones. he finishes his career at james clemens. congrats coach petty on such a successful