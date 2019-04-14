Speech to Text for FRANKLIN COUNTY FAMILY WORKS TO CLEAN UP STORM DAMAGE

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom. in the last hour, we know the death toll is now up to at least 8 people. that's after devastating and powerful storms ripped through the south overnight. you're taking a look at some of the damage a tornado did in franklin county. in the last two hours ... the national weather service confirmed that tornado near the pleasant site community. that's one of two tornadoes that have been confirmed in north alabama. in the last hour, officials confirmed another tornado in colbert county near the crooked oak community. good evening. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31's sierra philips talked with people in franklin county who are now cleaning up the damage. ll- "first i'm going to move out of your way so you can see what franklin county is dealing with right now, this tree fell on this house around 1230 this morning, and family says they're just happy no one got hurt." ramey- "i would 99 percent say that it was a tornado." sunday morning caleb ramey and his family woke up to storm debris in the street and on one of their family homes. ramey "just solid trees were snapped in half" late saturday night and into sunday morning storms pushed through franklin county. ramey says just as he thought his family was in the clear... stronger storms hit. ramey "all of the sudden it was 'hey this warning is back' and its right at our front door" his area isn't alone- damage from across franklin county was reported to the national weather service. ramey says when it came to his area there was no mistaking how serious this storm turned out to be. ramey "as it got closer you could tell the pressure changed and it got really loud" franklin county emergency management officials say no one was hurt in the county during the overnight storms. in franklin county, sierra phillips, waay31 news right now, the national weather service is still surveying the damage to see how strong that tornado in franklin county was. like we mentioned another tornado was confirmed in colbert county. officials are also working to learn how strong