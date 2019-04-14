Clear
Plans for a new district on campus

The University of Alabama in Huntsville board of trustees is looking at a plan to develop a housing, retail, and food district on land it owns near the Bevill Center.

Posted By: James Hessler

some big changes are coming to university of alabama in huntsville ... that will give students a true college experience. the board of trustees looked at a plan to develop a housing, retail and food district on land it owns near the bevill center. it will also include a multipurpose facility to house u-a-h hockey, basketball, volleyball and concerts. the idea came from a campus survey... students said they want a place where they would live for multiple years during college. the board plans
