RADIO TRANSMITTERS BACK ONLINE AFTER OVERNIGHT OUTAGE

waterloo, russellville, new at five... all noaa weather radio transmitters are back up and running after phone line issues caused an overnight outage! waay 31's alex torres-perez spoke to emergency management officials about the problem and found out what steps you can take to stay weather aware in case of another outage. "we bring water bottles, helmets and stuff like that." "we usually gather pillows, blankets, towels, an extra pair of shoes, an extra pair of clothes and put them in a safe room that's not close to any windows or on the outside wall of the house." they may be kids, but 10-year-old donna hart and 7-year-old carter knight know exactly what to do when severe weather hits. but before they get to that safe place. they need a warning. around 10 o'clock friday night, the national weather service in huntsville tweeted out that they were having issues with their radio transmitters. the overnight outage impacted communities like arab, florence and fort payne to name a few. officials say the phone line issues that caused the outage are now fixed. standup: but friday night's outage is a prime example as to why people need to make sure they have more than one way to get weather notifications. especially since tonight's storm is coming in at a time when most people are sleeping. "no system is fool proof. it's not a matter of if, but it's a matter of when what may fail. so, if you are relying on that one thing and it fails, you are not going to get the warnings that you need. the madison county emergency management director says there are several apps that people can use along with their weather radio. ll: and most people i spoke to today say they get their notifications straight from their phones. one of the apps that will alert you includes our waay 31 storm tracker weather app. reporting in hsv, atp waay 31 news. the emergency management agency wants to remind you that they did switch notification systems. for instructions on how to sign up for those notifications,