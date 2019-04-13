Speech to Text for ONE WOMAN INJURED IN SOUTH HUNTSVILLE APARTMENT FIRE

you're taking a live look at what's left of a fire in south huntsville on highridge drive. huntsville fire fighters say four apartment units are affected ... and they won't be letting anyone back in anytime soon. thanks for joining us this evening -- i'm will robinson-smith. here's video from when crews first arrived to battle the flames. waay31 was the first station at the scene and fire fighters say they were called to the complex about two and a half hours ago. let's send you out to waay31s sierra phillps is live at the complex with what is going on right now. fire fighters say as of now the fire is mostly out--- but there's still hot spots, smoke and other dangers to deal with so they aren't letting anyone past this tape. i'll move out of the way so you can see whats going on right now. in the last x minutes fire trucks left the apartment complex but you can see the smoke coming out of the building. the power inside has been cut by huntsville utilities and fire fighters say they could be here into the night. i talked with someone who doesn't live here at the apartments but says she was here as the fire got started. terrell- "i just hope no one got hurt and i hope there wasn't any animals. i feel sorry for all the people when i was driving up here i saw a gentleman carrying what looked to be some of his belongings and that was kind of sad" officials say everyone inside has been accounted for. one woman was sent to the hospital with burn injuries. reporting live in