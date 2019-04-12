Speech to Text for How to monitor falling tree risks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight at ten... a tree expert told waay 31 the significant amount of rain we've had recently could have damaged tree roots... meaning there is an increased risk of trees falling because of the storm that chief meteorologist kate mckenna just told you about... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he's finding out the warning signs... and if there is anything you can do to protect your home before these storms arrive. take a look at this... the tree expert i spoke with tells me this is a warning sign... when you can see a tree leaning... and the roots starting to lift up from the ground... i spoke with a family in huntsville today that knows all too well how dangerous falling trees can be... the andriulli family lives in huntsville... they just had a tree removed from their backyard... it was not dead... they just want to build a garage... another weekend -- another