Trespassing on Jordan Lane

Businesses on Jordan Lane say trespassing has become a nearly daily occurrence. Homeless people are sitting in front of stores, drinking and stopping customers as they try to enter the buildings. Police are actively addressing the issue and are encouraging business owners to place no trespassing signs on their property, which makes it easier for police to arrest or give a citation to people loitering in front of businesses.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 6:56 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Caylah Coffeen

Speech to Text for Trespassing on Jordan Lane

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to combat trespassing!. the department told us officers respond to calls from businesses about trespassers frequently along university drive0 .waay 31's sydney martin learned how the department is ramping up it's efforts and getting businesses involved. syd "huntsville police are encouraging people along university drive to get signs like this one. to hopefully stop loitering and to help clean the area." misty elliott, works in the area "everyday. like every hour. we will run somebody off." misty elliott works at southern comfort suites on university drive and said calling police for homeless people trespassing has become far too regular. that's why the business has purchased 5 no trespassing signs to try to stop it. huntsville police officer joel stephens does community outreach for the department and explained what kind of issues these businesses are seeing. if you're interested in learning more about how your business can receive a no trespassing sign,
