Speech to Text for Madison Sinkhole Fixed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if needed. new information. today crews finished filling up a sink hole on the side of alabama highway 53! but their work isn't done! with severe storms are making their way into north alabama this weekend -- waay 31 reached out to the alabama department of transportation and madison public works to see what they are doing to prepare! "something like that will happen. i can see it happening." stephen lowry fears this weekend's severe storms will cause more road problems...like the 15 foot sinkhole that appeared on highway 53 near burwell road this week. "it tears up the roads. it destroys them, you know it does." crews finished filling up the sink hole on friday afternoon. but, they say their work is not done yet as the rain could cause more potholes to appear on the roads. "it's a big concern to a lot of people....and it's a problem." the alabama department of transportation and madison public works both say they have been consistently patching up pot holes. they say they can't do anything to prepare the roads ahead of the storms. but are ready to patch up any new pot holes that pop up as soon as monday. lowry also says flooding is another issue he sees often during severe storms. "it's a big concern to a lot of people....and it's a problem." the emergency management agency says there is a low chance for flooding during saturday's storms, but brief flash flooding is still possible. the crew chief for madison public works says they've already taken steps to prevent roads from flooding. "we are already out checking out all the main drains and making sure they are not stopped up." the madison public works crew chief told waay 31 that he does have crews on standby and ready to go right