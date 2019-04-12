Clear

Weather Preparations in the Shoals

Families still recovering from floods in the Shoals are bracing for yet another round of severe weather. Most people will be asleep when weather hits this time, so authorities are urging people to set alarm systems or stay up to make sure they're not caught unawares.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 6:45 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Caylah Coffeen

Speech to Text for Weather Preparations in the Shoals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the threat of severe weather -- emergency management officials are urging people to stay up and aware as storms roll in during the early morning hours. in the shoals -- families - still recovering from historic flooding - are now bracing again, just a month and a half later! waay 31's breken terry joins us live in colbert county where flooding victims are now on edge about a this latest weather threat. breken?
Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events