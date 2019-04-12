Speech to Text for Wheeler Dam Disaster Threatened Moon Launch 60 Years Ago

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nasa has a long relationship with the tennessee river. since the birth of the space program, parts of rockets too large to move over roads are shipped by barge from redstone. in 1961, wernher von braun and his team were ready to test- launch the first version of their massive saturn rocket that would take astronauts to the moon. but a catastrophe at the wheeler dam threatened to put the entire apollo program way behind schedule. that is - until the tennessee valley authority stepped in to help save the moon mission and win the space race. "it was a bad day. it sure was." randy mccann is a retired tva employee and part-time historian. he was six years old on that "bad day" - june second 1961 - the day the walls of only lock on wheeler dam suddenly collapsed! "massive concrete blocks, they're like eight by eight by sixteen or twelve foot, they just jumbled up like tinker toys." within seconds, tons of concrete and steel that formed the lock for 26 years now blocked the only way through the dam. 375 miles of the tennessee river was instantly cut off from barge traffic. "major catastrophe. it effected river traffic immensely." overnight, shipping came to a halt. nothing could get through no farm goods, no manufactured products no 75-ton rockets! "it was gonna effect the moon blast launch program that was on a real strict schedule." nasa engineers at marshall space flight center were ready for their first test flight of their new saturn rocket, but their only path to cape canaveral was now blocked! the timing couldn't have been worse. just eight days before the lock failed, president kennedy had made a bold promise to the american people... "i believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal before this decade is out of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth." at redstone arsenal, it was all hands on deck. repairing the lock was not an option. that would take up to a year. so they teamed up with the t-v-a to come up with a plan to portage the rocket. "tva mustered together forces, along with the corp of engineers, and they built these two docks to move the saturn rocket which was stranded above." two massive custom-built concrete structures. the upstream dock built in this small cove. "this cove or slough was dug out to make the water deep enough for this large vessel." the downstream dock just on the other side of the dam. "i would expect they worked 24- 7." tva carved a new road through the forest a mile long - to connect the docks. the rocket an a huge flatbed trailer - was loaded onto its barge at redstone and floated downstream to the first dock. there it was off-loaded moved slowly along the new road to the other side of the dam, where it was wheeled onto the other barge to continue the trip to florida. the date was august fifth barely two months from the day the lock at wheeler dam failed. "that was quite a feat. it was. it would be difficult for us to do that that quickly today, but uh, with so many other regulations that we'd have to follow, but it was an emergency effort." an emergency effort that mccann says speaks to the space program as a whole. failure was not an option. "a lot of dedicated people working on the whole apollo program, and earlier the gemini. it all came together." "the tennessee valley authority has commemorated what happened here with these new markers. president kennedy said back in 1961 when he spoke to congress that it would take the entire country coming together to pull off the dream of sending a man to the moon and returning him safely to earth. and what happened here nearly sixty years ago is proof that there was no obstacle too great to overcome on the road