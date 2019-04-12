Speech to Text for Plans for a new district on campus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some big changes are coming to university of alabama in huntsville ... that will give students a true college experience. the board of trustees looked at a plan to develop a housing, retail and food district on land it owns near the bevill center. it will also include a multipurpose facility to house u-a-h hockey, basketball, volleyball and concerts. the idea came from a campus survey... students said they want a place where they would live for multiple years during college. the board plans