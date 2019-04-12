Speech to Text for Inside Look at Cummings Research Park

tonight we're getting an inside look at cummings research park. you may not know this, but it's the 2nd largest research park in the u-s and 4th largest in the world. with the park at near-full occupancy ... i got to learn about what will be completed over the next 18 months. our first stop on the tour of new addition to cummings research park was this makers space. it will be completed in about one year, and will house several different entrepreneurs who need the space to launch their ideas. 2:05:42:08 - at any given time there could be 20 to 30 given companies in the facility. but the whole goal is for companies that are starting up, this would be a good start for them. but it i am already and existing business, in a class a kind of space in research park, i can home here when i need to make things for six months to a year. second stop was this old catholic high school. it has been vacant for years... now it will become a mixed use development... with retail, office and hospitality spaces. it will become a destination for people who even work outside of the business park to enjoy. 2:41:09- to be able to get a cup of coffee really quickly, you don't have to go to university, you can stay within the park. this space will be used for blue origin... a world-class rocket engine production facility. the rocket engines b-e-3... and b-e-4 will be built here. it will also be completed in about a year. our last stop was the raytheon warfighter visualization center. here we learned about the latest 3-d technology that raytheon uses with its clients. 1:28:21- our biggest customer here is the missile defense agency. 1:53:13- there is just an array of different products that we do to protect not only our nation, but our war fighters to be able to protect themselves. executive director of cummings research park erin koshut told me the city is planning an economic study next year to determine the impact of all the new developments will have on the rocket city. but leaders expect it to be very lucrative of our area. 2:38:36:27 - we are now seeing commercial investments here in the park that are continuing to diversity our economy. to have all of that in one location, to have that inside a research park and that has a university and a community college and to be able to go from 9th to ceo is how we are going to be able to grow our community and recruit companies to join our smart place. the park is now more than 38- hundred acres. it features 300 companies