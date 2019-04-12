Speech to Text for Athens School District Responds to Fights & Arrests

deal during sports! new information tonight... we're getting more answers tonight about a fight inside athens high school that led to multiple arrests. the videos have been posted online and viewed thousands of times . you see students and police in a chaotic scene. the school district says it all started when a parent - amanda loggins - incited students to violence. the district also says she was trespassing. but video inside the school may tell a different story. waay 31's scottie kay got answers from the district. amanda loggins was at athens high school on wednesday to meet with the principal about her child's suspension. school officials say they asked loggins to leave because of her use of inappropriate language and hostile behavior. surveillance video watched by waay 31, but not made available to the public, shows loggins walking out of the first set of doors. but she remained in the foyer, and did not walk out of the second set of doors into the parking lot. school officials call this area the "secure lock area." they tell me they consider it to be outside of the building because, once you walk out of the first set of doors, they automatically lock and you can't get back in without someone unlocking them for you. school officials tell waay 31 loggins went to a sliding glass partition inside the foyer to check her kids out of school, but was chanting "black lives matter." that's when the school resource officer tried to arrest her and things escalated. micah bass, parent "any time that you have an escalation like this, it's going to always cause trouble." school officials say loggins tried to get back in through the locked doors, so they considered her trespassing, but in the video waay 31 watched, we only see her in the foyer. we don't see her attempting to open those doors. either way, this parent believes she was definitely trespassing. micah bass, parent "any time that you're asked to leave a property and you don't actively leave the premises completely, that is trespassing." other parents i spoke with who didn't want to be on camera say she could've been in the process of leaving, but because she wanted to check her children out, she was delayed. those parents believe she wasn't trespassing. others say, no matter what, she would be trespassing until she got in her car and drove away. micah bass, parent "even in the parking lot, it's still considered the campus grounds, which means that she is still on school property, which means that she is still trespassing." ll tag: amanda loggins was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, but she was not charged with trespassing. reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news