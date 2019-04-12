Speech to Text for Fourth fire station being built in Hazel Green

with his medical history.. a fourth fire station is now being built in hazel green. crews broke ground on the facility today on walker lane-- near moores mill intermediate school. this area of madison county is exploding ... waay 31's sydney martin explains what the new fire station means for hazel green's future. hazel green volunteer fire department's fourth fire station will sit on this piece of land. the department tells me it will make for quicker response times for calls along with lower insurance rates for people who live in the area." susan patterson, lives in hazel green, ""i was a school teacher and i can't get over how the enrollment has gone up so much. we got a walmart. we are uptown.' terry martin, lives in hazel green "it's totally different than when i first remember my first thoughts of this area." hazel green volunteer fire department is trying to keep up with the growth in the area.. the department's chief said it can take them up to 10 minutes to respond to calls in the walker lane area--- a response time that's 2 to 4 minutes slower than the time for people who live near the department's 3 other stations. madison county commissioner roger jones said a 200-thousand dollar grant will make the station a reality. something local and state representatives have said was needed. susan patterson, lives in hazel green, ""my husband had a very passion for this fire department to try to lower the rates of insurance for all the people around here. and he had been working on it for quite awhile." susan patterson's husband represented hazel green in the legislature fore for 7 years.. he died in 20-17 before this station was made possible. now it will be dedicated to him. it's unknown how much insurance rates will go down for homeowners. but the man who's family owned the farm land where the the new station is expected to open this fall. the department told us it currently has 34 volunteers.. but are looking