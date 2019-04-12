Speech to Text for Churches preparing for storms on Palm Sunday

happening now- jackson county emergency management officials are asking churches to have their severe weather plans ready if storms hit during palm sunday. waay31s sierra phillips went to scottsboro to find out how congregations will stay safe this pre-easter weekend. skipper - "if we have to cancel it i will make that call because safety is number 1" pastor mickey skipper shepherds the skyline church of god. he's preparing for a palm sunday service, but also the potential for storms. skipper- "i'm watching the weather real closely" pastor skipper told me when the tornadoes of april 2011 hit -- the congregation, and members of the community used his church's basement to stay safe. skipper - "we found out the next day how devastating it was" by 2012 the church had implemented a call system. now pastor skipper calls one number to send out a message to his flock of a hundred. skipper "within a minute, they'll get the announcement" they also started using social media, and will update the