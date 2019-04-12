Speech to Text for High School Brawl

com. happening today -- the two athens high school resource officers involved in this hallway fight on wednesday will return to work today. athens police released the names of the people arrested in the incident. take a look at your screen - 18 year-olds makaleb boykin and gabrielle kelly were arrested along with amanda loggins- who is a parent accused of trespassing ontp school property. an unidentified juvenile was also arrested. all four are charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with where the investigation stands this morning. alyssa - there were two school resource officers involved in the school fight. one of them will not be going back to athens high school today. take vo: in social media videos recorded by students, one of the officers can be seen using physical force against a student. that officer will return to being on patrol duty instead of working at athens high school athens police say he was defending himself when came in contact with another student. police showed waay31 the latest school security camera and body camera footage that can't be released right now. but in the video, school resource officers were asking students to leave from around the principal's office. students did not leave and one student is seen raising his voice and swearing. that student was arrested for disorderly conduct and things started to escalate. school officials say the fight started after a parent, amanda loggins, got angry over her child's suspension. the school says they asked her to leave when she started cursing, but she came back into the school and encouraged students to riot, starting a black lives matter chant. the parent of a student involved says what happened in those hallways should never happen. "this should not happen to nobodies kid. not just african american kids. even caucasian kids. i'm speaking up for everybody because everybody's life matters around here take live: athens police say this is still an ongoing investigation thats why they can't release the security footage to the public. they are still trying to learn more information about what took place. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31