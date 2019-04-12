Speech to Text for Severe Weather Moving In

rob...i'm in decatur just across the river bridge... adlib current conditions rain will start here soon...and could make the roads slippery...slowing down your morning commute.... you'll want to head out a bit early to give yourself time to get to work on time.... meanwhile...the rain is approaching the shoals in the florence -- russellville area.... and it'll be heading toward huntsville around seven... looking ahead to this weekend...we are looking at severe thunderstorms.. ..some could produce tornadoes. the biggest threat is overnight saturday into sunday... you'll want to make sure you have a way to get weather information since you'll likely be sleep...a weather radio is an option...or a weather app such as our waay 31 weather app which will alert you of any severe weather in your area live in decatur, rr,